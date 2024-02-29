Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport hosts discussion on collaboration opportunities

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    A panel discussion on how the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's Northeast Tech Bridge and Technology Partnerships Office can assist scientists and engineers through a myriad of collaboration opportunities was held on Feb. 7, 2024. Serving on the panel were Molly Magee (from left), chief executive officer of SENEDIA, the Alliance for Defense, Tech and Innovation; Lee Silvestre, NavalX coordinator for the Northeast Tech Bridge and SENEDIA; Bill Zappone, a member of Division Newport’s Technology Partnerships Office; Erik Brine, director of the 401 Tech Bridge, a nonprofit organization that works in conjunction with the Northeast Tech Bridge; and Linda Larson, operations manager at the 401 Tech Bridge.

