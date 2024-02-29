A panel discussion on how the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's Northeast Tech Bridge and Technology Partnerships Office can assist scientists and engineers through a myriad of collaboration opportunities was held on Feb. 7, 2024. Serving on the panel were Molly Magee (from left), chief executive officer of SENEDIA, the Alliance for Defense, Tech and Innovation; Lee Silvestre, NavalX coordinator for the Northeast Tech Bridge and SENEDIA; Bill Zappone, a member of Division Newport’s Technology Partnerships Office; Erik Brine, director of the 401 Tech Bridge, a nonprofit organization that works in conjunction with the Northeast Tech Bridge; and Linda Larson, operations manager at the 401 Tech Bridge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:22 Photo ID: 8269153 VIRIN: 240207-N-XQ832-2002 Resolution: 1000x755 Size: 161.44 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport hosts discussion on collaboration opportunities, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.