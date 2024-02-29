Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army chaplain puts people, service to others first

    U.S. Army chaplain puts people, service to others first

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Lt. Carlos Gomez 

    I Corps

    RAYONG PROVINCE, Thailand (Feb. 29, 2024) - U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Songkran Waiyaka, battalion chaplain for the 53rd Transportation Battalion of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, demonstrates the lotus pose at the Wat Noen Pha, Feb. 29, 2024. Before commissioning as an Army chaplain, Waiyaka served as an ordained Buddhist monk for more than 20 years. Waiyaka returned to his native Thailand to participate in Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 (CG24).

    CG24 is a Thailand and United States co-sponsored exercise conducted annually in the Kingdom of Thailand. CG24 will be held from Feb. 27 – Mar. 8, 2024, with seven full participants (Thailand, United States, Japan, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia), three limited participants (Australia, India, and China), and ten Multinational Planning Augment Team (MPAT) participants. Cobra Gold is an important element of the United States and participating nations’ regional military-to-military engagement efforts to maintain readiness and increase the capability, capacity and interoperability of partner nations while simultaneously reinforcing U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 02:13
    Photo ID: 8267913
    VIRIN: 240229-N-OL640-1016
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army chaplain puts people, service to others first, by LT Carlos Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army chaplain puts people, service to others first

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    Buddhism
    Buddhist Chaplain
    U.S. Army Chaplain
    Cobra Gold 2024
    Joint Exercise Cobra Gold

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT