Sgt. 1st Class Richard Cole is the Wyoming National Guard's newest Inspector General

Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter swears in Sgt. 1st Class Richard Cole as the newest Inspector General at the Joint Force Readiness Center on Feb. 14, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. This appointment follows a rigorous nomination, training, and swearing-in process, reinforcing the Guard's commitment to excellence and accountability. (Courtesy photo)

