    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Cole is the Wyoming National Guard's newest Inspector General

    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Cole is the Wyoming National Guard's newest Inspector General

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter swears in Sgt. 1st Class Richard Cole as the newest Inspector General at the Joint Force Readiness Center on Feb. 14, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. This appointment follows a rigorous nomination, training, and swearing-in process, reinforcing the Guard's commitment to excellence and accountability. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyoming National Guard welcomes Richard Cole as the newest Inspector General

