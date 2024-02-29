Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Farone spotlight

    WEST MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by John Daves 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Mike Farone works at the Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam in the St. Paul District. Mike supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Quality Assurance Inspector for metal and concrete debris hauling at the Pioneer Mill collection site in West Maui.
    USACE photo by John Daves

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

