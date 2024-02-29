Mike Farone spotlight

Mike Farone works at the Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam in the St. Paul District. Mike supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Quality Assurance Inspector for metal and concrete debris hauling at the Pioneer Mill collection site in West Maui.

USACE photo by John Daves

