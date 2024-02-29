Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition

Staff Sgt Ethan Hopkins assigned to 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, poses for picture at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. Staff Sgt Hopkins won the "Top Shot," individual award for the I Corps 2024 Marksmanship Competition by having the highest score of all shooters who participated in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

