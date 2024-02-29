Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    I Corps

    Staff Sgt Ethan Hopkins assigned to 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, poses for picture at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. Staff Sgt Hopkins won the "Top Shot," individual award for the I Corps 2024 Marksmanship Competition by having the highest score of all shooters who participated in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    This work, Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition, by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    marksmanship
    army
    I Corps Base Lewis McChord
    First Corps Marksmanship Competition

