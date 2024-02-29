Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III, Upholding a Legacy

    Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III, Upholding a Legacy

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Command Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III poses for a photo Feb 29, 2024, at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Taylor made history becoming the first Command Chief of a National Guard Cyberspace Wing, and the first black Command Chief in the unit's 75 year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8265408
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-ZF582-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 587.16 KB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III, Upholding a Legacy, by SrA Grace Riegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III, Upholding a Legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Chief
    Ohio Air National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT