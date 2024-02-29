Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III, Upholding a Legacy

Command Chief Master Sergeant Edward N. Taylor III poses for a photo Feb 29, 2024, at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Taylor made history becoming the first Command Chief of a National Guard Cyberspace Wing, and the first black Command Chief in the unit's 75 year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)
