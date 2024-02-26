Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District conducts earthquake tabletop exercsie

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The district's senior leaders conducted an earthquake tabletop exercise at the alternate Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Feb. 23. The activity established a learning environment for senior leaders to discuss decision-making processes in support of the district's response plan for a hypothetical major earthquake in southcentral Alaska. The event included considerations of immediate actions in a disaster as well as logistics, USACE mission command and potential shortfalls. (Photo by Cameron McLeod, USACE - Alaska District)

    Alaska
    USACE
    Earthquake
    Readiness
    Emergency Operations

