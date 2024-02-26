The district's senior leaders conducted an earthquake tabletop exercise at the alternate Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Feb. 23. The activity established a learning environment for senior leaders to discuss decision-making processes in support of the district's response plan for a hypothetical major earthquake in southcentral Alaska. The event included considerations of immediate actions in a disaster as well as logistics, USACE mission command and potential shortfalls. (Photo by Cameron McLeod, USACE - Alaska District)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8262581
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-FN111-1001
|Resolution:
|2996x1664
|Size:
|812.94 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District conducts earthquake tabletop exercsie, by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT