U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District conducts earthquake tabletop exercsie

The district's senior leaders conducted an earthquake tabletop exercise at the alternate Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Feb. 23. The activity established a learning environment for senior leaders to discuss decision-making processes in support of the district's response plan for a hypothetical major earthquake in southcentral Alaska. The event included considerations of immediate actions in a disaster as well as logistics, USACE mission command and potential shortfalls. (Photo by Cameron McLeod, USACE - Alaska District)

