Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

240213-N-YD731-1005 JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Boyd, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares ammo for an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 13, 2024. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) to increase lethality and serviceability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

