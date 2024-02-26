Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Novalee Manzella 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    240213-N-YD731-1005 JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Boyd, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares ammo for an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 13, 2024. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) to increase lethality and serviceability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8262155
    VIRIN: 240213-N-YD731-1005
    Resolution: 2055x2877
    Size: 921.46 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT