Pensacola, FL - The Cryptologic Technician Maintenance (CTM) Rating Strategy Council was recently held at NIOC Pensacola from 12-16 February 2024. 48 CTMs and one civilian from all over the world came to lend their expertise and experience to collect and analyze data, develop recommendations for course of action, and identified effective and fiscally responsible solutions for recruitment, training, distribution, assignment, advancement and retention of CTMs.

