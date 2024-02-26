Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTM Rating Strategy Council

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Lt. Daniel DeRidder 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - The Cryptologic Technician Maintenance (CTM) Rating Strategy Council was recently held at NIOC Pensacola from 12-16 February 2024. 48 CTMs and one civilian from all over the world came to lend their expertise and experience to collect and analyze data, develop recommendations for course of action, and identified effective and fiscally responsible solutions for recruitment, training, distribution, assignment, advancement and retention of CTMs.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:23
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    CTM
    Rating Strategy Council

