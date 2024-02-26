Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force leader reflects on family, life and the value of hard work

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, senior enlisted leader of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the command chief of the 11th Wing, poses with a photo of himself as a young Airman at the ceremonial lawn on JBAB, Washington D.C, Feb. 28, 2024. Lawton joined the U.S. Air Force in 1999 at the age of 19. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

