U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Green, 39th Maintenance Squadron munitions systems section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. Green was recognized for leading the munitions section through the Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement (DECA) inspection process, working hand in hand with the Turkish Defense Authorization office improving the 39th Air Base Wing's partnerships and ensuring 100 percent record accuracy and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8259244
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-AP057-1046
|Resolution:
|4909x2761
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Jordan Green, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT