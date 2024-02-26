Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Jordan Green

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Green, 39th Maintenance Squadron munitions systems section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. Green was recognized for leading the munitions section through the Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement (DECA) inspection process, working hand in hand with the Turkish Defense Authorization office improving the 39th Air Base Wing's partnerships and ensuring 100 percent record accuracy and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

