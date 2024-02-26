Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Jordan Green

    Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Jordan Green

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Green, 39th Maintenance Squadron munitions systems section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. Green was recognized for leading the munitions section through the Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement (DECA) inspection process, working hand in hand with the Turkish Defense Authorization office improving the 39th Air Base Wing's partnerships and ensuring 100 percent record accuracy and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8259244
    VIRIN: 240222-F-AP057-1046
    Resolution: 4909x2761
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Jordan Green, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    ammo
    Air Force
    partnership
    39abw
    turaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT