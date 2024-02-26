Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JFHQ-DODIN to officially launch its new Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment Program March 1st

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Steven Mavica 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Department of Defense Information Network

    The Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment helps strengthen the posture and resiliency of the Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN) by supporting DODIN Areas of Operation (DAO) commanders and directors in their efforts to harden their information systems, reduce the attack surface of their cyber terrain, and enhance a more proactive defense. These are the foundational cybersecurity principles measured by the CORA program.

