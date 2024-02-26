JFHQ-DODIN to officially launch its new Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment Program March 1st

The Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment helps strengthen the posture and resiliency of the Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN) by supporting DODIN Areas of Operation (DAO) commanders and directors in their efforts to harden their information systems, reduce the attack surface of their cyber terrain, and enhance a more proactive defense. These are the foundational cybersecurity principles measured by the CORA program.

