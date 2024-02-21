Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Anchoring Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Joel Onemu 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Samuel Paparo and Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Capt. Stephen Padhi pose with the contractor crew responsible for the construction of Dry Dock 5 at the Anchoring Ceremony. The ceremony celebrated an early construction milestone, marking the installation of piles that will anchor the foundational footprint of Dry Dock 5 at PHNSY & IMF. This is the first graving dock built in Pearl Harbor since 1943 and the highest-value single construction project in the history of the Navy. The new dry dock will enhance PHNSY & IMF’s mission to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, keeping them Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Joel Onemu

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
