Champ of the Week - A1C Sterling Sutton

Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing command team award U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton, 6th ARW public affairs journeyman, with the Champ of the Week award at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2024. Sutton coordinated and led the arrival of holiday events and cards delivered to Airmen in the dorms, as well as led multiple community outreach programs through the MacDill mascot: Champa Boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

