    Champ of the Week - A1C Sterling Sutton

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing command team award U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton, 6th ARW public affairs journeyman, with the Champ of the Week award at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2024. Sutton coordinated and led the arrival of holiday events and cards delivered to Airmen in the dorms, as well as led multiple community outreach programs through the MacDill mascot: Champa Boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 15:20
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    MacDill
    PA
    Champ of the Week
    6th ARW

