    Heroic Airman Receives Vanguard Award for Life-Saving Actions

    FORT SMITH , AR, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory White, senior enlisted leader of the Arkansas National Guard presented the Vanguard award to Master Sgt. Greggorey Brewer, at the Enlisted Association of Arkansas National Guard and the National Guard Association of Arkansas (AANG/NGAA) Joint State conference Saturday, Feb. 24 to acknowledge his extraordinary acts of heroism.

    TAGS

    #188WG; #188Wing; #AirNationalGuard; #ArkansasNationalGuard; #VanguardAward

