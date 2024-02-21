Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors Black History Month

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jeovony Cameron reads a vignette describing the service and accomplishments of Howard P. Perry, the first African American to arrive at Montfort Point, during a Black History Month observance conducted Friday, February 23. The vignette was part of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Black History Month observance highlighting the “Golden 13,” and their perseverance to serve in the U.S. Navy in 1944.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

