Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jeovony Cameron reads a vignette describing the service and accomplishments of Howard P. Perry, the first African American to arrive at Montfort Point, during a Black History Month observance conducted Friday, February 23. The vignette was part of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Black History Month observance highlighting the “Golden 13,” and their perseverance to serve in the U.S. Navy in 1944.
Cherry Point Clinic Honors Black History Month
