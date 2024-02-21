Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview at Vicenza High School

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy – Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, Station Manager of American Forces Network Vicenza conducts an interview with Maya Fitch, a Vicenza High School Basketball Player, on Feb. 23, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero).

    Basketball
    ALL Stars
    DoDEA
    Station Manager
    AFN Vicenza
    VHS

