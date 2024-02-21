Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force visits the USS America

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, talks to Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), in Primary Flight Control, February 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 02:41
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Flight Control
    Marines
    USS America
    3rd Marine Marine Expeditionary Force

