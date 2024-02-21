EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, talks to Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), in Primary Flight Control, February 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

This work, Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force visits the USS America, by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.