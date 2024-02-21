Coast Guard rescues 4 from overturned vessel near Texas City Dike

A 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston assists four aboard an overturned 16-foot John boat near the Texas City Dike, Texas, Feb. 24, 2024. The Coast Guard boat crew transferred the four to EMS personnel waiting ashore in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

