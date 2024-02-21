A 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston assists four aboard an overturned 16-foot John boat near the Texas City Dike, Texas, Feb. 24, 2024. The Coast Guard boat crew transferred the four to EMS personnel waiting ashore in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8253577
|VIRIN:
|240224-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|3875x2906
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from overturned vessel near Texas City Dike, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT