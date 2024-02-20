Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSDC hosts STAFFDEL

    NSDC hosts STAFFDEL

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    National Space Defense Center

    U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, National Space Defense Center director, hosts Ms. Caryn Hamner, left, National Security Advisor, Office of Senator Fischer (R-NE) and Mr. Frank Broomell, right, NSA, Office of Senator Gillibrand (D-NY) during a visit at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024. Hamner and Broomell also visited the Joint Commercial Operations Cell in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024. Hamner and Broomell received mission briefings from the NSDC and JCO, as part of a larger familiarization tour across the state of Colorado. The NSDC deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the conflict continuum in order to gain and maintain space superiority. The JCO, an extension of the NSDC operations floor, provides the space defense enterprise with timely and accurate identification, analysis, and warning of potential counterspace activity, leveraging commercial and allied capabilities at the non-classified level to enable maximum distribution and collaboration in support of operational and strategic objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8252340
    VIRIN: 240222-X-IF173-1001
    Resolution: 4446x2964
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSDC hosts STAFFDEL, by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    JCO
    STAFFDEL
    NSDC
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces-Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT