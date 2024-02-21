Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commit to Quit the Spit with a Naval Hospital Bremerton Assist

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Making A Pitch to Quit The Spit… Naval Hospital Bremerton Tobacco Cessation Facilitator and NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness team teamed up at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Liberty Center to actively promote the Great American Spit Out, February 22, 2024. The annual event is designed to advocate to those who use smokeless tobacco products to consider putting a stop to the habit for such long term gains as improving health and quality of life, as well as short term benefits including saving money and eliminating bad breath (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

