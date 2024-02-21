Making A Pitch to Quit The Spit… Naval Hospital Bremerton Tobacco Cessation Facilitator and NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness team teamed up at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Liberty Center to actively promote the Great American Spit Out, February 22, 2024. The annual event is designed to advocate to those who use smokeless tobacco products to consider putting a stop to the habit for such long term gains as improving health and quality of life, as well as short term benefits including saving money and eliminating bad breath (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 15:35 Photo ID: 8252320 VIRIN: 240222-N-HU933-1016 Resolution: 2889x2024 Size: 974.43 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commit to Quit the Spit with a Naval Hospital Bremerton Assist, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.