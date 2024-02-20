Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 3 lancha crews, seizes 2,160 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island surveys a Mexican lancha about 13 miles offshore the southern Texas coast, Feb. 22, 2024. All told, Cutter Jacob Poroo and Coast Guard Station South Padre Island crews interdicted six lanchas and seized 2,160 pounds of red snapper. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8251845
    VIRIN: 240222-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 849.6 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts 3 lancha crews, seizes 2,160 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

