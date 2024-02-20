VCNO Speaks with Surface Warfare Schools Command Staff, Students

Newport, R.I. (Feb. 20, 2024) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby, right, discusses America’s Warfighting Navy with Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) staff and students at the Naval Station Newport Officers' Club. SWSC’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy's mission to maintain global maritime superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Charles A. Alcasid)

