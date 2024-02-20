Newport, R.I. (Feb. 20, 2024) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby, right, discusses America’s Warfighting Navy with Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) staff and students at the Naval Station Newport Officers' Club. SWSC’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy's mission to maintain global maritime superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Charles A. Alcasid)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8251836
|VIRIN:
|240220-N-BQ652-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VCNO Speaks with Surface Warfare Schools Command Staff, Students, by LT Charles Alcasid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT