    VCNO Speaks with Surface Warfare Schools Command Staff, Students

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Lt. Charles Alcasid 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Newport, R.I. (Feb. 20, 2024) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby, right, discusses America’s Warfighting Navy with Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) staff and students at the Naval Station Newport Officers' Club. SWSC’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy's mission to maintain global maritime superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Charles A. Alcasid)

    This work, VCNO Speaks with Surface Warfare Schools Command Staff, Students, by LT Charles Alcasid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Naval Station Newport
    SWSC
    Surface Warfare Schools Command

