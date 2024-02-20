Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISA Director visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno Miranda 

    U.S. Northern Command

    General Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, met with Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Commander of the Joint Force Headqurters-Department of Defense Information Network, at the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters Feb. 20, 2024. The two leaders participated in discussions concerning information technology capabilities and future requirements and DISA’s importance in supporting integrated deterrence. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno Miranda)

