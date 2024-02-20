DISA Director visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters

General Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, met with Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Commander of the Joint Force Headqurters-Department of Defense Information Network, at the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters Feb. 20, 2024. The two leaders participated in discussions concerning information technology capabilities and future requirements and DISA’s importance in supporting integrated deterrence. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno Miranda)

