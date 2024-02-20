Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Edge 24 Poster

    Arctic Edge 24 Poster

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Arctic Edge 2024

    ARCTIC EDGE 2024 (AE24) is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military’s capabilities in extreme cold weather, joint force readiness, and U.S. military commitment to mutual strategic security interests in the Arctic region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8251831
    VIRIN: 240220-A-KR230-1002
    Resolution: 7200x10800
    Size: 992.64 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Edge 24 Poster, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNORTHCOM
    #HomelandDefense
    #AlwaysVigilant
    #ArcticSecurity
    #AE24
    #ARCTICEDGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT