    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits MARSOC

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits MARSOC

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz hosts a town hall with junior Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Ruiz toured MARSOC to learn more about its mission and capabilities and took time to meet with enlisted Marines to discuss his plans for improving quality of life across the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

