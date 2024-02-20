Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits MARSOC

Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz hosts a town hall with junior Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Ruiz toured MARSOC to learn more about its mission and capabilities and took time to meet with enlisted Marines to discuss his plans for improving quality of life across the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8251424
|VIRIN:
|240221-M-HV456-1599
|Resolution:
|3569x5354
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
