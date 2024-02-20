NSWCPD Continues to Forge Alliances with University Partners, focusing on Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions Programs

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) gathers with university partners at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Marriott on Feb. 6, 2024 during the third part of the Liberty Tech Bridge, University Day Series. During this series, university partners and government employees learn how the government and academia can collaborate using the Office of Naval Research Naval Enterprise Partnership Teaming with Universities For National Excellence (NEPTUNE) and Navy Undersea Research Program (NURP), Department of Navy’s Historically Black Colleges And Universities/Minority Institutions Programs, and the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR). (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)

