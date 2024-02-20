Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola

    Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Lou Ferrigno, probably best known for his title role in the television series The Incredible Hulk, poses for a photo with Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Katzumy Rodriguez and Military Working Dog (MWD) Tyyke Feb. 22 onboard the air station. Ferrigno, in Pensacola for the annual Pensacon festival, toured the installation and interacted with Sailors during his brief visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:45
    Photo ID: 8251345
    VIRIN: 240222-N-ZZ999-1140
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 895.97 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NASP #CNRSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT