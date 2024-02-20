Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Lou Ferrigno, probably best known for his title role in the television series The Incredible Hulk, poses for a photo with Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Katzumy Rodriguez and Military Working Dog (MWD) Tyyke Feb. 22 onboard the air station. Ferrigno, in Pensacola for the annual Pensacon festival, toured the installation and interacted with Sailors during his brief visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer)
