Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Down Under Demo: ONR Touts Additive Manufacturing Tech at Australian Event

    Down Under Demo: ONR Touts Additive Manufacturing Tech at Australian Event

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    U.S. Marines inspect equipment in the ONR-sponsored Expeditionary Fabrication Laboratory (XFAB) during Autonomous Warrior 2023 in Australia. Equipped with multiple 3D printers, scanners, laser cutters and other support tools, the XFAB enables warfighters to fabricate and produce repair parts and other customized solutions while on deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:46
    Photo ID: 8251343
    VIRIN: 240223-N-NO201-1001
    Resolution: 909x606
    Size: 91.26 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Down Under Demo: ONR Touts Additive Manufacturing Tech at Australian Event, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ONR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT