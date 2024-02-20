Tropic Lightning Soldiers Inducted into Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Mathes, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and Staff Sgt. Malik Downing, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division pose for a photo with their colleagues following the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club induction ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2024. The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club recognizes Army noncommissioned officers who exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

