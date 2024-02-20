Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Inducted into Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson  

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Mathes, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and Staff Sgt. Malik Downing, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division pose for a photo with their colleagues following the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club induction ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2024. The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club recognizes Army noncommissioned officers who exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 20:41
    Photo ID: 8250845
    VIRIN: 240208-A-IV381-1009
    Resolution: 7977x3017
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning; SAMC; Sergeant Audie Murphy Club; NCO; Be All You Can Be

