Dr. Andrew Gillman conducts his talk titled, "Striking where the innovation’s hot," at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Inspire event

Dr. Andrew Gillman conducts his talk titled, "Striking where the innovation’s hot," at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Inspire, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023. AFRL Inspire is a celebration of the people and contributions that make AFRL an outstanding research organization, by showcasing the innovative ideas and passionate people AFRL has to offer in short, entertaining and thought-provoking talks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cherie Cullen)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 by John James