    Mississippi Congressional Legislative Assistant visits Keesler Medical Center

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    81st Medical Group

    Allie Cameron, legislative assistant to Mississippi Congressman Mike Ezell, conducts a site visit to Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Mississippi, Feb. 21, seeking opportunities where their office can assist. Cameron received briefings on the Center’s Emergency Department, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Intensive Care Unit, Critical Care Air Transport program, Genetics Reference Laboratory, and Radiation Oncology Department. She also received a demonstration of the Simulations Laboratory daVinci surgical robot.

