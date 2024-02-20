National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise

Mississippi National Guard Staff Sgt. Tres Dobbins, CH-47 Chinook crewman, Company B of the 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Meridian, Mississippi, supports aerial transportation of participants during PATRIOT 24, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Feb. 20, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Hulbert)

