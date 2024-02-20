Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Hulbert 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    Mississippi National Guard Staff Sgt. Tres Dobbins, CH-47 Chinook crewman, Company B of the 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Meridian, Mississippi, supports aerial transportation of participants during PATRIOT 24, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Feb. 20, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Hulbert)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Location: MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise, by SSgt Jessica Hulbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Army National Guard
    1-111th Aviation Regiment
    ARNG
    PATRIOTNS
    PATRIOT24

