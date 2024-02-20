Mississippi National Guard Staff Sgt. Tres Dobbins, CH-47 Chinook crewman, Company B of the 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Meridian, Mississippi, supports aerial transportation of participants during PATRIOT 24, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Feb. 20, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Hulbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:16
|Photo ID:
|8248808
|VIRIN:
|240220-Z-DU192-1335
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise, by SSgt Jessica Hulbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
