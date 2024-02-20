Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers Freshwater Bayou Lock team assists with rescue of man overboard

    KAPLAN, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    New Orleans District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team members from the Freshwater Bayou Lock in Kaplan, Louisiana, helped rescue an elderly gentleman who had fallen overboard from his vessel located near a public boat dock Feb. 1, 2024. The Freshwater Bayou Lock team members who assisted in the rescue are pictured here left to right: Casey Choate, Pamala Langlinais, Bradley Broussard, Ken Daugerau, Kris Comeaux, Jeremiah Sanders, Todd O’Bryan.

