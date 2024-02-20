Corps of Engineers Freshwater Bayou Lock team assists with rescue of man overboard

New Orleans District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team members from the Freshwater Bayou Lock in Kaplan, Louisiana, helped rescue an elderly gentleman who had fallen overboard from his vessel located near a public boat dock Feb. 1, 2024. The Freshwater Bayou Lock team members who assisted in the rescue are pictured here left to right: Casey Choate, Pamala Langlinais, Bradley Broussard, Ken Daugerau, Kris Comeaux, Jeremiah Sanders, Todd O’Bryan.

