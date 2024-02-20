Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING's biathlon team bringing the heat

    SOLDIER HOLLOW, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Virgin Islands National Guard Biathlon Team attends the Chief National Guard Bureau’s 50th Anniversary National Biathlon Championship at Soldier Hollow, Utah, February 17, 2024.

    Competitors will demonstrate endurance and marksmanship during cross-country skiing and shooting in this five-day event.

