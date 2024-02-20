The Virgin Islands National Guard Biathlon Team attends the Chief National Guard Bureau’s 50th Anniversary National Biathlon Championship at Soldier Hollow, Utah, February 17, 2024.
Competitors will demonstrate endurance and marksmanship during cross-country skiing and shooting in this five-day event.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8248178
|VIRIN:
|240217-A-WE309-6608
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|SOLDIER HOLLOW, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VING's biathlon team bringing the heat, by SGT Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
