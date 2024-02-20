780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Capture the Flag Team

Calling all Praetorians



The Brigade is standing up a competitive Capture the Flag (CTF) Team consisting of Praetorian, Hastati, Vanguard, Cyber Legion, and Leviathan Soldiers, warrant officers, officers, and Civilian personnel with the target of competing in remote or in-person event(s).



CTF team members will be objectively assessed with the goal of ten primary members and ten alternates.



The primary purpose behind the CTF team is outreach and engagement and all team members must understand they are publicly representing and promoting the brigade. However, the benefits of camaraderie, culture, and skill craft – other trains of thoughts outside of ongoing operations – and representing the Brigade, Army Cyber, and the United States Army; not to mention a unique hoodie only presented to members of the team – are additional advantages.



For more information contact the Brigade Public Affairs officer.



“Everywhere and Always… In The Fight!”

