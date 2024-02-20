Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Unseen early 1900s history of ‘Old Camp McCoy’

This graphic gives different looks at where historical areas are found on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., that is referred to as "Old Camp McCoy." Ongoing research and archaeological work in recent years has been able to better document everything that has taken place there and more is being done. (Graphic created by Fort McCoy Archaeological and Cultural Resources Team)

