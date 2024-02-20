Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Unseen early 1900s history of ‘Old Camp McCoy’

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Unseen early 1900s history of ‘Old Camp McCoy’

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This graphic gives different looks at where historical areas are found on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., that is referred to as "Old Camp McCoy." Ongoing research and archaeological work in recent years has been able to better document everything that has taken place there and more is being done. (Graphic created by Fort McCoy Archaeological and Cultural Resources Team)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 00:20
    Photo ID: 8247718
    VIRIN: 240220-A-A4608-9409
    Resolution: 4400x3400
    Size: 14.93 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Unseen early 1900s history of ‘Old Camp McCoy’, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Unseen early 1900s history of &lsquo;Old Camp McCoy&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    South Post
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    tent pads
    Old Camp McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT