NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Staff Recognition, Feb. 16, 2024

The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal was presented to Lt. j.g. Christopher L. Davis, Nurse Corps officer, for his work as Anesthesia Department Pain Clinic manager from February 2021 to February 2024. Davis led the staff in the provision of care for over 1,700 outpatient encounters while garnering a 97 percent patient satisfaction rate. Upon being selected as directorate clinical manager, he developed a dozen plus templates, provided schedule oversight for more than 4,630 patient encounters across six clinics and stood up several gapped surgical specialties. His efforts increased patient access resulting in approx. 600 additional appointment slots and increased specialty care by 17 percent.



Lt. Gemma Watson, Medical Service Corps officer was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her work as Mental Health division officer from November 2021 to February 2024. During her tenure, Watson led 18 staff in the delivery of approximately 1,300 mental health encounters and psychiatric evaluations. She revised clinic access to care to increase screening availability by 140 percent and reduced appointment wait times to 14 days (well under the national average of six weeks). She also developed a region Mental Health Open House, revamped the 24-hour duty watch for psychological emergencies and implemented written treatments for over 130 patients which received ‘Best Practice’ recognition by The Joint Commission.



The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal was presented to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Travis W. Mitchell while serving as respiratory therapist in Internal Medicine department from October 2019 to March 2024. During that time, Mitchell lead 32 staff members in handling nearly 22,500 patient encounters, providing respiratory care to approx. 1,850 beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic and standardizing sleep study practices across three Navy facilities in the Pacific Northwest region. While deployed to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Guam, he served as sole respiratory therapist for five units, assisted in Joint Commission preparation and in response to Typhoon Mawar provided emergency care to well over 100 patients in need.



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brogan R. Chamber was recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from May 2022 to March 2024 for his exceptional performance as the first general duty corpsman to fully qualify in both inpatient and outpatient pharmacy operation(s). He independently processed nearly 43,000 medications and compounded (approximately) 2,200 intravenous medications, directly contributing to a 93 percent patient satisfaction rate while also managing the stock of 26 medication dispensing cabinets and 10 crash carts located throughout the command.



Sheri M. Silberman received the Defense Health Agency Award of Excellent Service as Civilian of the Quarter for the Fourth Quarter for her work while serving as medical support assistant from October to December 2023. The prestigious recognition was due to her superior initiative, exemplary attitude and unwavering commitment to staff and patients.



