Unified Command transitions authority of response for the grounded vessel near Bodega Bay

Vessel "Aleutian Storm" as shown grounded on a beach 2 miles west of Bodega Bay, Calif., Feb. 18, 2024. Efforts to refloat the vessel during the initial days of the response and to relocate the vessel further up the beach before the weekend’s storm were unsuccessful. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)

