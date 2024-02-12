Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command transitions authority of response for the grounded vessel near Bodega Bay

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Vessel "Aleutian Storm" as shown grounded on a beach 2 miles west of Bodega Bay, Calif., Feb. 18, 2024. Efforts to refloat the vessel during the initial days of the response and to relocate the vessel further up the beach before the weekend’s storm were unsuccessful. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)

