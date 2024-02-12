Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Air Guard’s Security Forces Squadron participates in Cope North

    GUAM

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jordanna Escobar, left, and Misty Palomo of the Guam Air National Guard 254th Security Forces Squadron, pull security on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport during Exercise Cope North, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 21:33
    Location: GU
    This work, Guam Air Guard’s Security Forces Squadron participates in Cope North, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Cope North
    National Guard
    Total Force Integration
    Agile Combat Employment

