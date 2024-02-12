U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jordanna Escobar, left, and Misty Palomo of the Guam Air National Guard 254th Security Forces Squadron, pull security on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport during Exercise Cope North, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 21:33
|Photo ID:
|8245891
|VIRIN:
|240209-Z-RJ317-1013
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Air Guard’s Security Forces Squadron participates in Cope North, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
