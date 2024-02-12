Soldiers from Task Force Tomahawk sit in the crowd during their transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Feb. 10, 2024. This ceremony marks the end of Task Force Tomahawk's tenure in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, the outgoing security forces brigade turned over control to the incoming Task Force Paxton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 02:17
|Photo ID:
|8245456
|VIRIN:
|240210-Z-NH807-1106
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Paxton Replaces Task Force Tomahawk as East Africa’s Newest Security Forces Unit, by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Paxton Replaces Task Force Tomahawk as East Africa’s Newest Security Forces Unit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT