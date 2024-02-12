Soldiers from Task Force Tomahawk sit in the crowd during their transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Feb. 10, 2024. This ceremony marks the end of Task Force Tomahawk's tenure in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, the outgoing security forces brigade turned over control to the incoming Task Force Paxton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 02:17 Photo ID: 8245456 VIRIN: 240210-Z-NH807-1106 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.74 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Paxton Replaces Task Force Tomahawk as East Africa’s Newest Security Forces Unit, by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.