    Task Force Paxton Replaces Task Force Tomahawk as East Africa’s Newest Security Forces Unit

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Soldiers from Task Force Tomahawk sit in the crowd during their transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Feb. 10, 2024. This ceremony marks the end of Task Force Tomahawk's tenure in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, the outgoing security forces brigade turned over control to the incoming Task Force Paxton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 02:17
    Photo ID: 8245456
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-NH807-1106
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Paxton Replaces Task Force Tomahawk as East Africa’s Newest Security Forces Unit, by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    Security Forces
    Transfer of Authority
    CJTF-HOA
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Crisis Response

