Commander Task Force North group picture

Staff from U.S. 2nd Fleet and Expeditionary Strike Group Two pose for a photo after establishing the maritime operations center in support of Steadfast Defender 24, in Bodø, Norway, Feb. 16, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

