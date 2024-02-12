Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Task Force North group picture

    BODø, NORWAY

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Staff from U.S. 2nd Fleet and Expeditionary Strike Group Two pose for a photo after establishing the maritime operations center in support of Steadfast Defender 24, in Bodø, Norway, Feb. 16, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Norway
    Ready to Fight
    XI307
    Steadfast Defender 24
    CTF-N

