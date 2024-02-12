Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th's NCO Induction Ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The static display table holds three candles at Fort Cavaos, Texas, on Feb. 14, 2024. During the NCO Induction Ceremony, three candles are lit, each having a different meaning: red for the valor of the NCO, white for purity, honesty and integrity and blue for the field of honor. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 05:17
    Location: TX, US
    This work, 69th's NCO Induction Ceremony, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    69th ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command

