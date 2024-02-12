69th's NCO Induction Ceremony

The static display table holds three candles at Fort Cavaos, Texas, on Feb. 14, 2024. During the NCO Induction Ceremony, three candles are lit, each having a different meaning: red for the valor of the NCO, white for purity, honesty and integrity and blue for the field of honor. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 05:17
|Photo ID:
|8244324
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-NH945-3584
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
