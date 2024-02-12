69th's NCO Induction Ceremony

The static display table holds three candles at Fort Cavaos, Texas, on Feb. 14, 2024. During the NCO Induction Ceremony, three candles are lit, each having a different meaning: red for the valor of the NCO, white for purity, honesty and integrity and blue for the field of honor. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

