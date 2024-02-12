Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield receiving the city of Wiesbaden Fasching Medal from Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Martin Heinen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield received the Wiesbaden Fasching Medal as a show of partnership between the city and USAG Wiesbaden, the unofficial 27th district of Wiesbaden Feb. 10.

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield receiving the city of Wiesbaden Fasching Medal from Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende, by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Garrison Wiesbaden leadership participates in local Fasching festivities

