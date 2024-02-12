USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield received the Wiesbaden Fasching Medal as a show of partnership between the city and USAG Wiesbaden, the unofficial 27th district of Wiesbaden Feb. 10.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 04:11
|Photo ID:
|8242914
|VIRIN:
|240210-A-GO156-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield receiving the city of Wiesbaden Fasching Medal from Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende, by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison Wiesbaden leadership participates in local Fasching festivities
