    Roulettes Visit SAC

    SINGAPORE

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Singapore Area Coordinator

    240214-N-HG389-1001 SINGAPORE (Feb. 14, 2024) Sailors from Singapore Area Coordinator meet with members of "the roulettes" of the Royal Australian Air Force. The Roulettes are the Royal Australian Air Force's aerobic display team.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8242886
    VIRIN: 240214-N-HG389-1001
    Resolution: 7535x5382
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roulettes Visit SAC, by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Singapore
    Roulettes
    SAC

