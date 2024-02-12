Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEYA recognizes Army engineer for professional achievements at annual STEM conference

    BEYA recognizes Army engineer for professional achievements at annual STEM conference

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Michael Pope, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, will receive an award for professional achievement at the Black Engineers of the Year Award Ceremony during the 2024 BEYA STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Conference being held Feb. 15 through 17 at National Harbor, Maryland. (US Army photo)

