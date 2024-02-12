Lt. Col. Michael Pope, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, will receive an award for professional achievement at the Black Engineers of the Year Award Ceremony during the 2024 BEYA STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Conference being held Feb. 15 through 17 at National Harbor, Maryland. (US Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 18:27 Photo ID: 8242584 VIRIN: 220915-A-A1410-1001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.89 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEYA recognizes Army engineer for professional achievements at annual STEM conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.