U.S. - U.K. Sea-Based Strategic Missile Defense Through the Joint Steering Task Group

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, the Director of Strategic Systems Programs, and U.K. Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlin, Chief Strategic Systems Executive, speak about the importance of the U.S. and U.K.'s historic partnership through the Polaris Sales Agreement, which allows the two countries to share key technologies to enable critical defense from the sea, during the 200th Joint Steering Task Group meeting in Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

