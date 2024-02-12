Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. - U.K. Sea-Based Strategic Missile Defense Through the Joint Steering Task Group

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, the Director of Strategic Systems Programs, and U.K. Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlin, Chief Strategic Systems Executive, speak about the importance of the U.S. and U.K.'s historic partnership through the Polaris Sales Agreement, which allows the two countries to share key technologies to enable critical defense from the sea, during the 200th Joint Steering Task Group meeting in Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:58
    VIRIN: 240201-N-RT381-1001
    This work, U.S. - U.K. Sea-Based Strategic Missile Defense Through the Joint Steering Task Group, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

