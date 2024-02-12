This digital art was created for social media to highlight Presidents Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. It depicts Abraham Lincoln and George Washington wearing American flag hats and the White House with the words “Happy Presidents Day.” (U.S. Air Force digital art by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 04:24 Photo ID: 8241012 VIRIN: 240214-F-TC518-1001 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 382.95 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidents Day Graphic, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.