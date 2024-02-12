Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Submarine Force Holds GAMCOTS 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    240131-N-SS900-1050 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, speaks to various leaders during a Group and Major Commanders’ Officer Training Symposium (GAMCOTS) at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Jan. 31, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

