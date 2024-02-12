Pacific Submarine Force Holds GAMCOTS 2024

240131-N-SS900-1050 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, speaks to various leaders during a Group and Major Commanders’ Officer Training Symposium (GAMCOTS) at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Jan. 31, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

